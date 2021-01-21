Dіgіtаl Lеаrnіng Маrkеt іѕ Prојесtеd tо Rеgіѕtеr a CAGR оf 8.8% Ovеr Thе Nехt 10 Yеаrѕ

: susie@ozcarguide.com

I have completed a Ph.D. in Earth science and working as a professor at different colleges in Cambridge, US for the last 13 years. I also worked as a senior author for different magazines in the UK and contributed on the topic “Physical constitution of the Earth and its atmosphere”. I have won many awards for my writing on Volcanoes and its effects on the atmosphere of the earth. I have also spent more than a decade researching Hydrosphere.