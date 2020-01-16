Microsoft Officially Launches Chromium-Based Edge Browser For Windows, macOS, And Mobile

Microsoft has finally launched its new Chromium-based Edge browser for Windows 10, macOS, and mobile phones. Microsoft has launched the new browser after working on it for almost a year. The company has followed its release schedule to release a new browser with the new build entirely based on the Chromium foundation and updated logo. Chromium found is the same that is used by the search engine giant’s Chrome browser is constructed on. The new browser by Microsoft will is available on its official page for download. Edge is compatible with Android, iOS, and macOS along with Windows 10 and some older versions. Interestingly, it is compatible with even Windows 7, which is now officially in the ‘unsupported’ phase of its life.

Edge promises features like 4K streaming support, privacy tools, enterprise-grade security, and optimization for Windows 10 and support for Chrome extensions that can be accessed from either Chrome Web Store or the Microsoft Store. Thanks to the Chromium platform, Edge claims to be twice as fast as the once being replaced. The browser will offer collections to similar group content along with three different levels of tracking prevention. The three tracking prevention levels are – basic, balanced and strict. Users can now choose different page layouts along with changing languages in personalization and customization. To be on the safer side, the company has restricted some features.

However, it is yet to be seen how the new browser would perform in comparison to its competitors like Mozilla Firefox and Google Chrome. Technically speaking, this is the 79th version of Edge and Microsoft will release Edge 80 in February. Regular updates will keep on arriving every six weeks from that point onwards. The new browser will be pushed to Windows 10 users in the coming weeks, but everyone else will have to download it manually. According to Statcounter, the Chrome browser accounts for 68.91 per cent of global internet market share. Mozilla’s Firefox has about 9.25 percent and Apple’s Safari is at third spot with 8.68 per cent share.