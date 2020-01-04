Samsung Beats 5G Devices Sales Expectations In 2019

South Korean smartphone maker Samsung has exceeded its sales expectations for 2019. The company sold 6.7 million 5G phones last year, beating expected sales for devices. The company accounted for 53.9 percent of the global 5G smartphone market by November 2019. The company shipped 6.7 million units of five Galaxy 5G smartphones — Galaxy S10 5G, Galaxy Note10 5G, Galaxy Note10+ 5G, Galaxy A90 5G, and Galaxy Fold 5G. All the smartphones are 5G compatible. The Galaxy S10 5G and Note 10 5G models have positioned as the flagship smartphones offered by the company. Samsung is expecting the figure to go up as next-generation networks become more acceptable.

According to Samsung, 5G contributed to only 1 percent of global smartphone sales in 2019. But the consumers are excited about the new 5G technology. Top official TM Roh said the company is proud to offer a diverse portfolio of devices in the category to the customers that will deliver the best 5G experience. Roh said 2020 will be the year of Galaxy 5G and announced that the company will bring 5G to more device categories. The company in a statement it wants people to experience technology they never thought possible. Samsung said the 5G smartphones are likely to grow 1,687 percent in 2020. The contribution will rose to 18 percent of the total smartphone sales in the world. The Seoul based tech giant sees tremendous opportunities and is positioning itself to capitalize aggressively.

Meanwhile, Samsung said Galaxy Tab S6 5G will be available in the Korean market in the first quarter of 2020. The company is claiming it will be the world’s first 5G tablet. The new device will hit shelves in other markets soon. The company is also in the last leg of preparations for the launch of much-awaited Galaxy S11. It is rumored to be called the Galaxy S20. The smartphone is expected to come with 5G capabilities. The smartphone will probably be unveiled next month. The company is likely to release three models of the device. All are expected to come in at least one 5G flavor.